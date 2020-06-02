Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabrina plans to start foundation in sister Jessica Lal’s memory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:44 IST
Sabrina plans to start foundation in sister Jessica Lal’s memory

Sabrina Lal, who fought a long legal battle to bring her sister Jessica Lal’s killer to book, plans to start a foundation in the memory of her sister and help women in similar situations get justice. She says she has forgiven her sister’s killer, Manu Sharma, who walked out of jail on June 1 after the Delhi Sentence Review Board recommended his premature release. Siddharth Vashisht, better known as Manu Sharma, was serving life sentence in Tihar Jail here for the 1999 murder. "I really do not have anything to say. I am not feeling anything. I feel numb. The only thing I hope and pray to God is that he never thinks of repeating that mistake again," Sabrina told PTI on Tuesday. She had in 2018 written to the jail authorities that she had no objection to Sharma’s release. "I wrote that I had no objection to his release. It was a long and arduous fight... It was very difficult. It is not easy to go back to a normal life. "After he (Sharma) was convicted, one started feeling better about oneself and there was a load lifted that at least justice had been served. It takes years… it does not happen quickly," she says. But has she forgiven him? "You have to forgive. If you hold on to hate and revenge, you cannot move on. Forgiveness is something you have to feel. You can never forget, but you need to forgive at some point,” comes the reply. "This journey is now 21 years old. You cannot live in that situation for long. You just have to come to terms with the fact that you have to forgive someone who did something really horrible to your family," she adds. Sabrina notes that it is crucial to get out of the rut and get back to normalcy. "You need to have the strength of mind and will power to do so," she says. Sabrina became a beacon of hope for many in their quest for justice when the circumstances looked hostile. She, however, says that she tries to run away from the spotlight as much as possible. For Sabrina, spirituality and her belief in God helped her forgive the killer of her beloved sister. Even though it has been long, Sabrina says, she remembers her sister every day and plans to start a foundation in her memory. "We are thinking of opening Jessica Lall Foundation where we want to help women, empower them and do something meaningful and help other people in the same situation," she says. Calling Jessica her closest friend-cum-sister, Sabrina says she misses her sister’s presence in her life every day. "She was jovial and positive in life. It is not just birthdays and death anniversaries that I miss her, it is every day. I have lots of pictures of hers in my home and not that I need them to miss her, but they are there to remind me of her," she adds. Manu Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999

A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order. The Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010. Jessica Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999

PTI SLB SRY

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

UNICEFs first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVI...

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the worlds largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding. The 71-year-old man died on May...

UK has more to do to understand why virus hits ethnic minorities harder, says Hancock

Britain has more work to do to understand why COVID-19 has a disproportionate effect on black and minority ethnic minorities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.There is much more work to do to understand what is driving these dis...

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020