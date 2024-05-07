Resurgent Alternatives Launches Rs 330 Crore Private Equity Fund
Incred Alternative Investments raised Rs 330 crore for its first private equity fund targeting Rs 500 crore, with commitments from high networth individuals. The fund will invest Rs 40-80 crore in growth stage companies in consumer, financial services, and technology sectors. Led by Vivek Singla, Incred has secured a total of Rs 3,000 crore across various fund strategies.
Incred Alternative Investments on Tuesday said it has raised private equity fund worth Rs 330 crore.
Incred Growth Partners Fund I, its maiden PE fund, has received commitments of Rs 330 crore in its first close and is targeting a final close of Rs 500 crore, as per an official statement. Investors who have committed include high networth individuals, it added.
The fund will be investing Rs 40-80 crore into growth and late-stage companies across consumer, financial services, and enterprise/technology sectors, the statement said.
It is led by Vivek Singla, the managing partner and chief investment officer for private equity at Incred Alternatives.
Incred has raised about Rs 3,000 crore across private credit, hedge fund and PE fund strategies, the statement said.
