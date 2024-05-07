HP Congress Slams Shanta Kumar's Baseless Accusations Against Anand Sharma

A day after BJP leader Shanta Kumar claimed the Congress' Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma was ''disconnected from grassroot politics'', several leaders of the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh termed the comments ''unfortunate and baseless.'' Kumar, a former Himachal Pradesh chief minister, has claimed the Congress could not find a local leader willing to contest from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat and was forced to field Sharma who was ''disconnected from grassroot politics'' of the state.

State Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal, and Ashish Butail, in a joint statement, condemned Shanta Kumar's comments and termed those ''unfortunate and baseless''.

They said a leader of Shanta Kumar's stature should avoid such divisive remarks, especially when the current BJP candidate is a close relative of his.

The joint statement highlighted that former Union minister Anand Sharma has significantly contributed to the region's development through various projects. These include the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Kangra, the Tea Board Regional Office in Palampur and the establishment of numerous community facilities such as Mahila Mandal Bhawan and Yuva Mandal Bhawan, the Congress leaders in the state said in the statement.

They argued that Sharma's efforts demonstrate his deep connection to the local community and his capability to represent their interests effectively.

The joint statement reiterated Sharma's extensive experience in key Central ministries, such as the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which have facilitated substantial development in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress leaders expressed confidence that the electorate would recognize Sharma's contributions and elect him to continue advocating for Kangra Chamba in the Lok Sabha.

Shanta Kumar had claimed that Sharma is primarily known for his tenure in the Rajya Sabha and lacks substantial local engagement, and expressed scepticism about the Congress candidate's ability to connect with the electorate.

In contrast, the BJP's candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj is an influential candidate who is familiar with the region and has already made multiple visits to the area, the senior BJP leader said.

