US is holding bomb shipment to send political message to Israel, says Politico
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:34 IST
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is holding up shipments of precision bombs to Israel to send a political message, Politico cited a U.S. official as saying on Tuesday.
The bombs are made by Boeing, Politico said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FAA probes union claims Boeing retaliated against two engineers in 2022
US to decide by late May if Boeing violated prosecution deal, sources say
Boeing's Latest Crisis Deepens: Company Reports USD 355 Million Loss
US to decide by late May if Boeing violated prosecution deal, sources say
NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test ready for liftoff