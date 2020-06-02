Guj: BSF seizes hashish worth Rs 20 lakh from Kutch creek area

The Border Security Force onTuesday recovered 13 packets of hashish worth Rs 20 lakh thatwashed ashore in the creek area near Koteshwar in Gujarat'sKutch district, said Superintendent of police (Kutch West)Saurabh Tolumbia

He said the contraband seized by the BSF seem to befrom the same lot of 16 packets, worth Rs 24 lakh, that wererecovered by Kutch-West police on May 20 from Shekhranpir, anuninhabited island in the creek area near Jakhau port.