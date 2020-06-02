Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 2 arrested, 817 penalised for lockdown violations

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:20 IST
Noida: 2 arrested, 817 penalised for lockdown violations

Two people were arrested and owners of 817 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, three vehicles were impounded during the day. The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the coronavirus red zone, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic. "An FIR was registered on Tuesday for a lockdown violation and two people arrested. A total of 1,941 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 817 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said. The district's borders continued to witness major snarls during peak morning hours and then again during the evening, while many people without requisite passes were denied entry into Gautam Buddh Nagar. PTI KIS RDKRDK

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark; 1 lakh new cases detected in 15 days

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. The government, however, said its preventive measures to c...

Tensions rise in U.S. cities after police shot; Trump pushes crackdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted state governors for not embracing his proposal to send in the U.S. military to quell unrest, hours after five officers were shot and wounded in an escalation of tensions between law enforcement and ...

World Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave lasting scars on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.In analy...

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

UNICEFs first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020