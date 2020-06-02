Two murder cases registered in Nagpur district: Police

A 30-year-old man was killed in Kanhan area here in Maharashtra by a gang for intervening in a dispute involving his co-workers, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Raju alias Shivshankar Shitalprasad Kashyap.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Kashyap and his friend were going on a motorcycle after completing their shift, an official said, adding that the accused were angry that Kashyap had intervened during a fight between them and his co-workers last week. In another incident, also on Monday night, an argument over distribution of food led to killing of a 36-year-old truck driver by a 20-year-old cleaner in Saoner taluka, the official said.

Police have arrested the accused cleaner..