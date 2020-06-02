13 employees of Delhi LG office test COVID-19 positive, 6 other govt officials infected too

Thirteen employees of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials here have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday. They said junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the virus, leading to fear among other employees.

Baijal also tweeted,"Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19. Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored. All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers." In another tweet, he said,"I applaud their commitment towards work & pray for their speedy recovery. All precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid-19 to continue strictly as per govt protocol." Sources said two senior bureaucrats posted at the LG office have also gone into isolation after their driver and peon were found infected with the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, around 22 security personnel posted at the LG office underwent COVID-19 test. As several cases were reported, the entire LG office was disinfected on Tuesday.

Recently, COVID-19 test was conducted on all officers and officials working at the Delhi LG office after a junior assistant was found infected. Meanwhile, sources said that six officials of the Delhi government have also tested positive for COVID-19 and they were working at the LG Secretariat.

"All these six employees of Public Works Department were looking after maintenance works at the Lt Government Secretariat," sources also said. On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, authorities here said.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said..