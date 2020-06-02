Expert committees by MIB recommend creation of umbrella body with four cells

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:02 IST
Expert committees constituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on rationalisation of film media units and review of autonomous bodies have recommended creation of an umbrella body with four cells that will be headed by professionals. The expert committees on rationalisation of film media units and review of autonomous bodies submitted their report on Tuesday to the ministry, a statement from the ministry said.

In its report, which was submitted to the ministry on Tuesday, it said that it has found overlapping activities undertaken by multiple institutes and has suggested an umbrella configuration with four broad verticals -- production, festival, heritage and knowledge -- under which institutes should work. These cells would be headed by professionals.  Bimal Julka, chairman of the committees, was present at the venue while other members joined via video conference.  The committees were appointed in 2018 under Julka for rationalisation and professionalisation of institutes related to film activities.  They had eight meetings and had recommended specific roadmaps for the development of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), films division, Children's Film Society of India (CFSI), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Directorate of Film Festivals, and National Film Archives of India (NFAI).  The report recommended creation of a film promotion fund to fund independent filmmakers for making commercial films.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, said, "The report will not remain in the shelf. I will myself go through the report and discuss about it with my Ministry officials. The recommendations of the reports will be implemented after due diligence." The expert committee on review of autonomous bodies had eminent film personalities like Rahul Rawail, A K Bir, Shyama Prasad and T S Nagabharana as members along with special secretary and financial advisor and joint secretary (Films). The job of the expert committee on review of autonomous bodies was to review performance of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI) as per the mandate under their Memorandum of Association.  The expert committee on rationalisation/closure/merger of film media units had the role of reviewing the functioning of NFDC and CFSI and to recommend whether to close these and explore any other alternatives, if required.

It also had the task to ascertain whether they are still relevant and continue to serve a "public purpose" and to examine whether it can be served in a more efficient manner by other entities in the government or the private sector. It also had the job to finalise the nature of the proposal umbrella organisation, namely a government body, a public sector undertakings or an autonomous organisation.

