COVID-19-infected man attends marriage function; booked

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said. According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, on May 27 an employee of a private hospital here tested positive for coronavirus and his family members, including the accused, were put under home quarantine.

On May 29, his throat swab was taken for testing and the same day, he violated home quarantine norms and attended a marriage function at Kranti Nagar, Deshmukh said. The matter came to light when people spotted him with home quarantine stamp on his hand and complained to officials concerned, the inspector said.

Later, his swab sample tested positive for COVID-19, he said. Following this, the police registered a case against him under the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of other laws, Deshmukh said.

Health workers are tracing people who came in contact with the infected man, he said..