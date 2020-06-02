Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal asks NPC to leverage strengths for expansion of its advisory, capacity-building services

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took an online review meeting of National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organisation of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:22 IST
Piyush Goyal asks NPC to leverage strengths for expansion of its advisory, capacity-building services
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took an online review meeting of National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organisation of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Goyal acknowledged that National Productivity Council, an organisation set up in 1958, has been rendering expert services in the areas of consultancy and capacity building in the domains of energy, environment, business process and productivity improvement.

He said that it can further leverage its strength and work more closely with industry, SMEs and other organisations in the government, public as well as the private sector. The minister said that the successful experience of NPC in implementing lean manufacturing in MSME sectors needs to be leveraged for expanding schemes to benefit more MSMEs.

Similarly, the recent estimation study of plastic litter into riverine and marine eco-system needs to be expanded to other cities, with the objective of making India plastic-free. It was also decided that the current scheme of "training and certification of competent persons for boiler certification" needs to be reviewed with the objective of bringing in more efficiency. Goyal called for enhancing NPC's revenue to the tune of Rs 300 crore by 2024 through the expansion of its advisory and capacity building services to public and private sectors.

In order to bring in more synergy among the offices of Commerce and Industry Ministry, it was recommended that all these offices should be co-located in the same city. The minister further said that NPC should try to replicate the Delhi Police Model of Automated Transfer and Posting System, developed by NPC, for other government organisations, including Railways. He also emphasised that NPC could render its services to the Indian Railways. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...

Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come d...

Nitish asks officials to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign on coronavirus. Stating that the campaign should be initiated with the help and cooperation of representatives of panchayats and civic bodies, K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020