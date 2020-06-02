Indian Railways helps 57 lakh migrant workers reach home in 4155 Shramik Special trains till June 2

A total of 4155 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalised from various states across the country as of June 2, subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. 102 trains were on the run till 10 am in the morning. Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 33 days.

"These 4155 trains were originated from various states. The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (1027 trains), Maharashtra (802 trains), Punjab (416 trains), Uttar Pradesh (288 trains) and Bihar (294 trains)," the Indian Railways said in a release. "These "Shramik Special" Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1670 trains), Bihar (1482 trains), Jharkhand (194 trains), Odisha (180 trains), and West Bengal (135 trains)," it added.

In addition to Shramik Specials, Indian Railways is running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi with state capitals and it started 200 more time-tabled trains on June 1. (ANI)