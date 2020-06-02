Bihar's COVID-19 count climbs to 4,049
As many as 2,903 out of 4,049 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar were migrant labourers, said on Tuesday the state's Health Department.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:54 IST
As many as 2,903 out of 4,049 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar were migrant labourers, said on Tuesday the state's Health Department. As of Tuesday, 24 people have died due to coronavirus in the State. According to a daily COVID-19 update released by the Health Department, the State has recorded 177 new cases in the last 24 hours whereas 62 have recovered.
The maximum number of cases has been reported from Patna (260) followed by Begusarai (247), Rohtas (208) and Madhubani (195). Ministry of Railways had started 'Shramik Special' trains on May 1 after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently granted permission for the movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)
