Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:39 IST
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenight
"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and aroundrainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," IndiaMeteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy directorgeneral of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most partsof the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolatedplaces over the next 24 hours.
