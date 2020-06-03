Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:11 IST
HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12.

Justice Alok Mathur’s order comes days after the Supreme Court sought the UP government's reply on pleas challenging the high court verdict, which had upheld the state’s decision to keep higher cut-off marks for these appointments. The top court had on May 21 asked the state government to explain the process adopted for the appointments through a chart.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran had initially declined to interfere with the high court verdict. But it later modified its order and issued notice to the state government, posting the matter for further hearing on July 6. It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why it changed the earlier criteria of 45 per cent cut-off marks for the general category and 40 per cent for the reserved category. The apex court sought a detailed reply before July 6.

The SC had said the matter required a detailed hearing as there were many parties and it would be better if the pleas are adjourned till open court hearings resume. Several petitions, including those by individuals and Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association, had been filed challenging the May 6 decision of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

In its May 6 verdict, the high court had directed the state government to complete within the next three months the process for appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The process was almost already complete on the strength of the interim directions of the division bench issued on May 29 last year and only the result was to be declared.

The division bench had earlier set aside the single bench order that had quashed the government order fixing 65 per cent qualifying marks for the general category candidates and 60 percent for the reserved category candidates. The single bench had said that the minimum cut-off would be 45 per cent for general and 40 per cent for reserved candidates.

On July 25, 2017, the top court had asked the state government to cancel the recruitment of 1,37,517 appointments through teacher eligibility test (TET) but give them the benefit of experience in the recruitment process. Six months later, the government issued the order for a written examination for assistant teachers’ posts for the first time to hire 69,000 teachers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

A main figure in an investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaigns contacts with Russia is due to testify on Wednesday in a politically charged U.S. Senate probe led by a Republican ally of President Donald Trump.The first Senate Ju...

MNRE issues advisory to avoid fake website for registration under PM-KUSUM

Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNRE has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan PM-KUSUM Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping t...

Adityanath asks officials to run campaign to make new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains. A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants, he sai...

EXCLUSIVE-Flush with corruption cash, Brazilian states step up deforestation fight

Brazilian states are bolstering the fight against destruction of the Amazon rainforest with millions of dollars from an oil companys corruption settlement that allows them to partially compensate for weakening environmental protections unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020