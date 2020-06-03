Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich

Two more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of police personnel infected with the novel coronavirus at the Fakharpur police station here to five, officials said. The police station is being sanitised.

"The five infected include 2 sub inspectors and three constables," a police official said. A total of 77 personnel were tested for COVID-19. Of them, 5 were found positive. The 72, who were found negative, will be tested again, the official said. The five policemen had come in contact with migrant labourers when a bus carrying them met an accident. During testing, 8 labourers were found positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police, Vipin Mishra, said, the "police station has not been sealed and is being sanitised as per norms." Chief medical Officer, Suresh Singh, said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 89. Sixty-two people have been treated and discharged so far..