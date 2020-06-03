Left Menu
SASSA pays COVID-19 relief grant to at least 100 000 clients

According to SASSA, by 31 May 2020, 116 867 clients were paid for the Special COVID-19 SRD Grant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:23 IST
“The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data or were just pure enquiries,” said SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it has kept its promise to pay at least 100 000 clients who had applied for the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.

To date, over 35 million applicants were checked to confirm if they are either active SASSA grant recipients; are on the UIF database or receive an NSFAS stipend.

"We have received approximately 13 million enquiries/applications about the temporary special COVID-19 SRD grant as at Monday, 25 May 2020. About 6.3 million of these were valid complete applications.

"The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data or were just pure enquiries," said SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela.

Furthermore, the following progress has been realised:

About 1 236 492 clients are being finalised through verification by SARS to confirm if they have an income.

A total of 666 381 clients have been approved and SASSA is awaiting banking details information.

Over 1 597 127 have been disapproved since the applicants have some or other means of income.

Applicants are reminded to respond immediately to the SMS received from SASSA and provide their banking details through the secure link.

This will enable SASSA to ensure payments are processed without delay to all eligible applicants. Citizens are reminded that there is no cut-off date for applications for this special relief grant. Anyone who meets the qualifying criteria should lodge an application without delay.

Beneficiaries can also check the status of their applications online on https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status or by adding GovChat whatsapp on 082 046 8553, open chat, type "Status" and Send.

SASSA has also successfully implemented the increase of the child support grant by R300 per child in May 2020 and an additional R500 per caregiver from June to October 2020.

All other existing grants were increased by R250 per month from May to October 2020 (except for Grant in Aid).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

