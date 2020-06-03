Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:08 IST
Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Security forces on Wednesday killed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) top IED expert Abdul Rehman alias 'Fauji Bhai', who was an Afghan war veteran, besides two local militants during an encounter in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. "The killing of Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai alias Fauji Baba, a Pakistani national, is a big success for security forces as he was a master in assembling improvised explosive devices for JeM," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar said the slain Jaish terrorist was active in south Kashmir since 2017 and had taken part in armed action against the allied forces in violence-ridden Afghanistan in the past. The IGP claimed that Fauji Baba had managed to escape when security forces intercepted the IED laden car in Pulwama on May 28.

"We had promised you that day we will get him soon. Today we did. Whether he was involved in 2019 car bombing attack on CRPF convoy, I cannot say for sure but he was active in Pulwama at that time," he said in response to a question. Asked if Fauji Baba was the nephew of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, Kumar said, "There is no confirmation of that. You are only running it (on TV channels)." He said there were at least two more IED experts among the Jaish ranks in Kashmir, Walid Bhai and Lambu Bhai, and the security forces were working to get them too.

"We have had major successes this year as we have eliminated top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen Reyaz Naikoo and poster boy Junaid Sehrai, Lashkar chief Haider in Handwara and now Fauji Baba," he added. Security officials said that the real name of Fauji Bhai was Ikram and he was a close confidant of top JeM commander Abdul Rouf Asghar, wanted in connection with the IC-814 hijacking case of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Asghar is younger brother of JeM supreme commander Maulana Masood Azhar, who was released in exchange by the then BJP-led government on December 31, 1999. Fauji Bhai had infiltrated along with specially trained JeM mercenaries to revive the outfit and initiate spectacular attacks on security apparatus.

The group moved to South Kashmir and set up their bases in Tral, Rajpora and Khrew areas of Pulwama and intermingled with local JeM terrorists. The specialized attacks included massive IED attacks and M4 sniper shots. His movement was often reported from Chewa Kalan and Rajpora areas of Pulwama along Rumshi Naala and Chadoora area of Budgam and his pictures freely circulated. He was known to wield an AK rifle fitted with a UBGL and carried a satellite phone for communication.

Fauji Baba was killed along with two of his associates during the encounter with security forces in Kangan area of Pulwama district on Wednesday morning. Kumar said efforts were on to identify the other two slain ultras. The "potential parents" of these militants have been called in for identification. "If they are identified, their family will be allowed to participate in the funeral at Baramulla. We are in the process of conducting the autopsy and collecting DNA samples in case they are not identified," he added.

A defence spokesman said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of militants there. After laying the cordon in the area, announcements were made for the militants to surrender, but they fired upon the security forces, he said. "In the retaliatory action, the three terrorists were eliminated," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath asks officials to run campaign to make new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains. A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants, he sai...

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL reported 11.2 per cent decline in production at 41.43 million tonne in May. The company had produced 46.69 million tonne of coal in May 2019.In a statement the PSU said CIL as whole produced 41.43 million tonn...

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

A main figure in an investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaigns contacts with Russia is due to testify on Wednesday in a politically charged U.S. Senate probe led by a Republican ally of President Donald Trump.The first Senate Ju...

MNRE issues advisory to avoid fake website for registration under PM-KUSUM

Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNRE has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan PM-KUSUM Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020