55-year-old woman becomes second COVID-19 casualty in C'garh

A 55-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, tested positive for COVID-19 post her death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Raipur), a health official said on Wednesday. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state, which has recorded 572 cases so far.

The deceased, a native of Charoda town, was referred to AIIMS from Ramkrishna Care Hospital here on Tuesday afternoon, as she was suspected to have been infected by coronavirus, a public relations officer from AIIMS said. However, she was declared dead on arrival at the institute and her swab test came out positive for the deadly infection, he said.

The deceased woman had been admitted to a railway hospital in Charoda for the treatment of a leg wound, chief medical and health officer Durg Dr Gambhir Singh Thakur said. However, in view of her critical condition, she was shifted to Ramkrishna Care hospital in Raipur, he said.

The deceased's family has been quarantined and the health department has launched an active surveillance in her area, Dr Thakur said. With the latest death, the state has recorded two COVID-19 casualties so far, the state's health secretary Niharika Barik Singh said.

Earlier, a 37-year-old man died of the disease in Raipur on May 29. The health department has not included the deaths of a migrant worker who died in transit to his home state West Bengal on May 24 and a nine-year-old girl from Bilaspur who tested positive post her death on May 30 in its COVID-19 toll.

