India, Georgia discuss bilateral relations, response to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:59 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations and response to coronavirus pandemic with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili. “Pleased to talk to President @Zourabichvili_S of Georgia. Discussed bilateral relations and response to COVID-19 in both countries. Thanked the Govt of Georgia @GovernmentGeo for ensuring welfare of Indian students and their safe evacuation,” Kovind tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

