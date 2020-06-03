Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches SWADES initiative to conduct skill mapping of citizens returning

The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:15 IST
Govt launches SWADES initiative to conduct skill mapping of citizens returning
The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has had a significant economic impact with thousands of workers losing their jobs and hundreds of companies shutting down globally. Image Credit: ANI

With the aim of making the best of our skilled workforce returning to the country due to the ongoing pandemic, the Government of India has launched a new initiative SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to conduct a skill mapping exercise of the returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission. This is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs which aims to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to tap into and fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies.

The collected information will be shared with the companies for suitable placement opportunities in the country. The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card. The card will facilitate a strategic framework to provide the returning citizens with suitable employment opportunities through discussions with key stakeholders including State Governments, Industry Associations and Employers. MSDE's implementation arm National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is supporting the implementation of the project.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "These are testing times and it is crucial that the entire country comes together and supports the Centre in its efforts to address the challenges posed by the economic downturn caused by the COVID – 19 pandemic. We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs to conduct this skill mapping of overseas returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission. Inspired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of security and growth for all, the data collected through SWADES Skill Card will help the citizens with job prospects and bridge the demand-supply gap."

The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has had a significant economic impact with thousands of workers losing their jobs and hundreds of companies shutting down globally. Many of our citizens returning to the country through the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India may be facing uncertainty regarding their future employment opportunities. Lakhs of citizens have registered at the various Indian missions requesting to return to the country and so far, more than 57,000 people have already returned to the country.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister, said, "When we started Vande Bharat Mission, we observed that a lot of our overseas workers returning to India due to job losses possess international skill sets and experience which can be of great value for domestic and international markets. We reached out to MSDE to create an online portal for gathering database of these workers. To ensure dissemination of information on SWADES Skill Card, In-flight announcements are being made by Air India and Air Indian Express that are operating flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. Airport Authority of India and other private airports have also put up banners/standees and digital signages to ensure that all our migrants returning from abroad can be informed about this initiative.

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs commented, "In view of the global emergency caused by the unprecedented spread of the Novel Coronavirus, we are committed to providing every possible support to our citizens stranded abroad and the challenges they are facing due to job losses. We shall actively promote the SWADES Skill Card initiative through our Embassies/ High Commissions/Consulates across different countries. The initiative will help in the deployment of returning Indian workforce matching their skill sets."

The online form available on www.nsdcindia.org/swades has been created to gather required details of the returning citizens. The form contains details such as details related to the work sector, job title, employment, years of experience. A Toll-free call centre facility has also been set up to support the citizens for any queries related to filling the form.

The SWADES Skill Form (online) was made live on 30th May 2020 and has garnered around 7000 registrations till 3rd June 2020 ( 2 pm). Amongst the data gathered so far, the top countries from where the citizens are returning are UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. As per the skill mapping, these citizens had been primarily employed in sectors such as oil & gas, construction, tourism & hospitality, Automotive and Aviation. The data also suggests that the States which have shown highest returning labour are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The am...

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said. The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on...

HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the top stories at 1700 HRS NATION BOM19 MH-4TH LD CYCLONE Mumbai on edge as first cyclone in 72 years makes landfall trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated Mumbai Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday...

Cyclone Nisarga shows signs of weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. &#160;&#160;&#...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020