Tatkare urges people to stay indoors as cyclone may intensify

Urging people in coastal areas to remain indoors, NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said the threat posed by cyclonic storm Nisarga has still not abated and it may intensify in the evening. Taking to Twitter, Tatkare also asked people to follow instructions issued by the state government with regard to the cyclone, which made landfall in the Raigad district earlier in the day.

"The threat is still not over. The cyclone may intensify after evening. Hence, people should stay safe inside homes. They should not step out for any reason," he tweeted. The impact of the cyclone was witnessed in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts and instances of trees falling and roofs flying off structures were also reported, he said.

The NCP leader further noted that the cyclone had hit Pen, Indapur, Mangaon, Roha, Kolad, Murud, Alibaug, Shrivardhan and Ratnagiri..