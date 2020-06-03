2 held for murder in Haryana's Kaithal

Haryana Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a murder case in Kaithal, in which two people were burnt alive last month, and arrested two suspects. On the intervening night of May 20 and 21, it was reported to police that two persons -- Om Parkash of Kurar village and a cook Bhagat Singh from Nepal -- got burnt alive in a liquor vend at Balu village of Kalayat sub-division in the district, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

The liquor vend contractor had blamed unidentified miscreants for the incident, saying someone had bolted the main door from outside, the spokesperson said. Kaithal district police chief had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for giving any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The police on Wednesday arrested the two men, identified as Sandeep alias Deepu (28) and Gurmeet (32), who are residents of Jakholi, he said. During interrogation, the suspects confessed that due to rivalry they killed Prakash and Singh by setting the liquor vend on fire, the spokesperson said.

The suspects were taken in four days remand for intensive interrogation, he said..