Shops and business establishments open in Meghalaya

Shops and business establishments opened in Meghalaya on Wednesday after more than two months as the lockdown relaxations came into effect. Taxis and buses also started plying with 50 per cent capacity and private vehicles based on the odd-even formula.

"All kinds of business houses and shops, except for barber shops and beauty parlours, opened after consultation and permission granted by respective deputy commissioners," deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said. He said shops are allowed to open on rotation except for those dealing with medical supplies and those dealing in essential commodities.

The deputy chief minister said to prevent traffic snarls and overcrowding, 50 per cent of vehicles based on odd and even formula are allowed to ply on the roads. Taxis and buses are also allowed to ply with 50 per cent capacity and two wheelers with no pillion rider or only if pillion is a woman, according to an order issued by chief secretary M S Rao.

Meghalaya enforced lockdown in mid-March following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. At present, Meghalaya has 31 COVID-19 cases of which 17 are active, one person has died and 12 have recovered.