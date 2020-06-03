Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Nisarga' now moving towards north-east Maha: IMD

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:35 IST
Cyclone 'Nisarga' now moving towards north-east Maha: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After making landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon, cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is moving north-east and is likely to impact Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts, which may witness heavy showers with gusty winds, an IMD official said. The landfall process started near Alibaug at around 1 pm and ended by 4 pm, he said.

Districts such as Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai were affected by the cyclonic storm. "As per the predictions, heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds were experienced," said head of the weather department, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.

The cyclone was now moving north-east and is likely to affect Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, he added. "The north-west part of Pune district will also be affected because of the movement of the storm. Widespread rains will be witnessed in Pune city and district, while heavy to very heavy showers are likely in ghat areas," the official said.

Water-logging, landslides, and instances of tree falling are also likely to occur in ghat areas, he said. "The impact of the storm is likely to last in the (Pune) district till 8.30 pm and by 11.30 pm, it will subside," he added.

Incidents of tree falling, electric posts getting uprooted, and tin sheds flying away were reported from several parts of Pune district.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...

Priti Patel sets out UK’s 14-day quarantine for all travellers

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday laid out details of the UKs 14-day quarantine for all inbound international travellers from next Monday alongside a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown within the country. Addressing the Hou...

Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister

Kosovos parliament voted in a new prime minister Wednesday to lead a fragile coalition government that will inherit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia. Lawmakers voted 61-...

U.S. defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word battlespace to describe areas gripped b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020