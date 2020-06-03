Cyclone 'Nisarga' now moving towards north-east Maha: IMD

After making landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon, cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is moving north-east and is likely to impact Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts, which may witness heavy showers with gusty winds, an IMD official said. The landfall process started near Alibaug at around 1 pm and ended by 4 pm, he said.

Districts such as Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai were affected by the cyclonic storm. "As per the predictions, heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds were experienced," said head of the weather department, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.

The cyclone was now moving north-east and is likely to affect Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, he added. "The north-west part of Pune district will also be affected because of the movement of the storm. Widespread rains will be witnessed in Pune city and district, while heavy to very heavy showers are likely in ghat areas," the official said.

Water-logging, landslides, and instances of tree falling are also likely to occur in ghat areas, he said. "The impact of the storm is likely to last in the (Pune) district till 8.30 pm and by 11.30 pm, it will subside," he added.

Incidents of tree falling, electric posts getting uprooted, and tin sheds flying away were reported from several parts of Pune district.