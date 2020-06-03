Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID:Maha holds transfer of police personnel on hold for year

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:13 IST
COVID:Maha holds transfer of police personnel on hold for year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to put on hold transfer of police personnel and officers, in the financial year 2020- 21, a senior police officer has said. Quoting the order issued by the state government, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Establishment, Kulwant Sarangal on Tuesday said transfer of officers and other staff in all police units will be put on hold for the current financial year.

In normal circumstances, the Police Establishment Board starts the process of general transfer of police personnel in February every year. Transfer orders are typically issued in the last week of May. This year also, the general transfer exercise was started and police personnel had even submitted their applications online.

About 2,500 police personnel of Maharashtra Police have so far tested positive for coronavirus while 29 have succumbed to the viral infection. The number of active cases stands at 1,526.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham says person at club positive for virus

English soccer team Tottenham says a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Premier League club did not identify the person.It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and c...

OPEC+ technical, ministerial committee meetings set for mid-June - sources

OPEC plans to hold its Joint Technical Committee and Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meetings around mid-June, two sources from the group of producers told Reuters on Wednesday.After the secondary source, oil production numbers are o...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses on the part of

Education dept, says CM Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 PTI A day after a 14-year-old studentcommitted suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smart phone, Chief Minist...

HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers

The Allahabad High Court Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh, holding that there has been an error in the evaluation of question paper. The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020