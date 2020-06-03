Left Menu
Nitish Kumar unveils statue of George Fernandes

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:17 IST
Nitish Kumar unveils statue of George Fernandes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday unveiled through video conferencing a life-size statue of veteran socialist leader George Fernandes on his 90th birth anniversary in Muzaffarpur, the constituency which the stalwart had represented several times in the Lok Sabha. The statue has been installed at City Park in Muzaffarpur.

Kumar also garlanded a prototype of the statue of the former defence minister at the chief minister's residence here. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Suresh Kumar Sharma, who is also Muzaffarpur town MLA, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha paid tributes to the veteran trade union leader, an official release said.

The event at the state capital was also attended by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the chief minister's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar and a host of senior officials. Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad, MLC Dinesh Prasad Singh, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Dr Chandrashkehar Singh and other dignitaries were present at the park, in the heart of Muzaffarpur town, where Fernandes had addressed several public meetings.

The function was held following the norms of social distancing with only few people invited to attend the programme, the release said..

