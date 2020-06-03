Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM favours ryots cultivating crops with high demand

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:32 IST
Telangana CM favours ryots cultivating crops with high demand

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has favoured regulated farming in the state against the practice of producing in excess leading to absence of demand in the market, on Wednesday said farmers should develop the habit of cultivating crops which have high demand. The chief minister asked the agriculture department to prepare necessary plans for the purpose, an official release said.

The "regulatory farming policy" would begin from the coming monsoon season and Rao desired that it should continue every year, it said. Rao said by cultivating crops which are in high demand in the market, agriculture would become profitable and farmers would never face a situation where they would not get a good price for their produce.

Though food security was achieved in the country, "nutritional food security" could not be achieved, he said. People should be encouraged to eat food rich in vitamins and proteins and crops should be cultivated accordingly, he said.

Rao, who has held meetings with agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, officials and experts on the strategy to be implemented for the regulatory cultivation in the state during the last three days, made several suggestions, the release said. He said the government would appoint an 'Agriculture Products Marketing Committee', comprising experts and specialists in the relevant fields.

"The Committee will study the demand of agriculture products worldwide, Marketing, Pricing and other related issues. It recommends which crops should be cultivated for a profit. Cultivation should be done as per the suggestions of the Committee," the release said.

Observing that mechanization needs to increase in agriculture and that fertilizers and pesticides should be used scientifically, Rao said the government would appoint an Agriculture Research Committee to study the issue and make suitable recommendations. He said the state government would constitute a 'Cotton Research and Development Centre' to support cotton growers by making suggestions on how to increase output and the variety of Cotton that has demand in the market.

"Telangana is blessed with a variety of soils. Find out which soil is best for which crop. Cultivate crops accordingly.

Divide land for the creation of Crop Colonies. Inform these details to farmers," he instructed.

Saying that vegetables and fruits consumed by people in the state are imported, he asked officials to prepare statistics on the fruits being imported and take steps for their cultivation in the state. Noting that potato, onions and garlic, which are consumed by people on a large-scale, are being imported, he directed that steps be taken for their cultivation in the state, including offering guidance to farmers on where they should grow these crops.

Among others, Rao suggested revamping the horticulture department in tune with the changing times and creating a separate statistics wing to compile data on crops. PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trumps 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the...

Malegaon blast case: SC asks petitioner to move HC CJ with request to extend tenure of trial judge

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had re...

Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020