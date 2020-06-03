Telangana CM favours ryots cultivating crops with high demand

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has favoured regulated farming in the state against the practice of producing in excess leading to absence of demand in the market, on Wednesday said farmers should develop the habit of cultivating crops which have high demand. The chief minister asked the agriculture department to prepare necessary plans for the purpose, an official release said.

The "regulatory farming policy" would begin from the coming monsoon season and Rao desired that it should continue every year, it said. Rao said by cultivating crops which are in high demand in the market, agriculture would become profitable and farmers would never face a situation where they would not get a good price for their produce.

Though food security was achieved in the country, "nutritional food security" could not be achieved, he said. People should be encouraged to eat food rich in vitamins and proteins and crops should be cultivated accordingly, he said.

Rao, who has held meetings with agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, officials and experts on the strategy to be implemented for the regulatory cultivation in the state during the last three days, made several suggestions, the release said. He said the government would appoint an 'Agriculture Products Marketing Committee', comprising experts and specialists in the relevant fields.

"The Committee will study the demand of agriculture products worldwide, Marketing, Pricing and other related issues. It recommends which crops should be cultivated for a profit. Cultivation should be done as per the suggestions of the Committee," the release said.

Observing that mechanization needs to increase in agriculture and that fertilizers and pesticides should be used scientifically, Rao said the government would appoint an Agriculture Research Committee to study the issue and make suitable recommendations. He said the state government would constitute a 'Cotton Research and Development Centre' to support cotton growers by making suggestions on how to increase output and the variety of Cotton that has demand in the market.

"Telangana is blessed with a variety of soils. Find out which soil is best for which crop. Cultivate crops accordingly.

Divide land for the creation of Crop Colonies. Inform these details to farmers," he instructed.

Saying that vegetables and fruits consumed by people in the state are imported, he asked officials to prepare statistics on the fruits being imported and take steps for their cultivation in the state. Noting that potato, onions and garlic, which are consumed by people on a large-scale, are being imported, he directed that steps be taken for their cultivation in the state, including offering guidance to farmers on where they should grow these crops.

Among others, Rao suggested revamping the horticulture department in tune with the changing times and creating a separate statistics wing to compile data on crops.