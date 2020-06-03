IED recovered near national highway in Assam

IED recovered near national highway in AssamPTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:59 IST
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and defused by the Army at a village near National Highway 38 in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday, an official said. The IED was discovered by a battalion of the Army's Garwal regiment at Ramnagar village near Bogapani along the highway.
"A bomb disposal squad of the Army reached the spot and defused the IED. An operation has been launched to nab the culprits," he said without identifying the involvement of any organisation. Traffic between Tinsukia and Digboi along the highway was halted for hours because of the incident, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the spot.
