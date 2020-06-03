139 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K; number rises to 2,857

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected with the disease to 2,857, officials said. The new cases include 26 pregnant women, they said.

"139 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Wednesday," the officials said. While 30 of these cases are from Jammu, 109 are from Kashmir, they said.

Wednesday's cases include 26 pregnant women -- among which one is a doctor, the officials said. They said the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 2,857.

"Of these, 2185 are in Kashmir and 672 in the Jammu region," they added. There are 1,816 active cases in the union territory – 1,284 in Kashmir and 532 in Jammu. A total of 1,007 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The UT has witnessed 34 COVID-19 related deaths so far..