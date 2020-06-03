25-yr-old man from Uttarakhand tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh

A 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, officials said. His case was, however, not included in Chandigarh's COVID tally, which stood at 301, an official statement said.

The man lives in Delhi and had come to Chandigarh on May 22 to meet his mother, it said. His samples were taken for testing after he complained of fever and a sore throat, it said, adding that he was admitted to a local hospital here.

As many as 4,977 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Chandigarh so far and of them, 4,658 are negative and reports of 17 samples are awaited, as per a bulletin. A total of 82 cases are active in the city.