Union minister urges BJP leaders in Rajasthan to speed up virtual rallies

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday urged party leaders in Rajasthan to strengthen their teams to spread awareness on Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan through virtual rallies. In a video conference from New Delhi, the Jal Shakti minister addressed state BJP leaders and took notes on how party leaders are progressing with virtual rallies.

In the videoconference, virtual rally coordinator and MLA from Chomu constituency Ramlal Sharma said the party is actively enhancing online meetings and working to improve connectivity with their workers and leaders. "A virtual rally campaign would be carried out in every constituency to spread awareness about Atmanirbhar (Bharat) Abhiyan in more convenient and active manner. The meetings will be held with youth, farmers and industrialists," Sharma said.

He said WhatsApp groups will also be formed across all 50,000 booths in the state. PTI AG HDA.