Cyclone causes power disruption in 4 Maha districts; 25 lakh consumers affected

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:39 IST
Cyclone causes power disruption in 4 Maha districts; 25 lakh consumers affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Power supply to more than 25 lakh consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) in four districts of Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Pune have been interrupted due to the cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Alibaug on Maharashtra's coast. The cyclone, which is now moving northeastward after making landfall in Alibaug caused considerable damage to power supply networks, roads, houses, and trees in these districts.

The state utility cut the power supply to many substations in these districts as precautionary measure, the MSEDCL said. The power utility said it was working on a war footing to restore power supply in these areas by Thursday.

"Due to the cyclone, electric poles at various locations were uprooted and power supply was interrupted. Though it is difficult to ascertain the extent of damage caused because of this cyclone, we are working on war footing basis to restore the supply," the MSEDCL said in a statement. As a precautionary measure, power supply to many substations, across these districts, was cut by MSEDCL. As a result power supply to more than 25 lakh consumers has been interrupted since morning.

"Due to the strong winds and rain, electricity poles at various locations collapsed. There were incidents where trees fell on high and low tension cables, which further interrupted power supply in some areas. Our officers have been on the ground and we will try to restore power supply by tomorrow," a MSEDCL official said. MSEDCL supplies electricity to over 2.7 crore consumers in the state, except Mumbai, including more than 1.65 crore residential customers.

Mumbai's power demand is catered by three power utilities including BEST, Adani Electricity, and Tata Power. Officials of these utilities confirmed that there was no power disruption in Mumbai as the impact of the cyclone was minimal in the city, as compared to other parts of the state. "It is difficult to ascertain the damage caused to our distribution network at this moment as the cyclone is likely to affect other parts of the state as well while it moves forward. We have set up a control room to monitor the situation and to take immediate actions," the official added.

