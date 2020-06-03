Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Congress chief attacks Centre, TMC govt over handling of Corona crisis

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:23 IST
Bengal Congress chief attacks Centre, TMC govt over handling of Corona crisis

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Somen Mitra on Wednesday attacked both the BJP government at the Centre and Trinamool Congress government in state for their handling of the corona pandemic and post- cyclone Amphan restoration work. Mitra said that both the governments' handling of the dual crisis have pushed the people of the country to the brink of poverty.

"The politics of the BJP government at the Centre and the TMC government in the state during the corona pandemic and post-Amphan super cyclone, have brought the people of our state as well as the country to the brink of poverty", Mitra said in a statement. He alleged that both the governments dont have any other work now except thinking about the assembly election of Bengal in 2021.

Mitra said while the coronavirus was striking at our door, our Prime Minister was busy overthrowing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and our chief minister was holding a press conference in Nabanna and marking signs on the roads showing social distancing. "Amit Shah was busy claiming that India was in a better position than America in dealing with Corona. But he did not mention how many tests were done in America and how many were done in India," he stated.

Mitra said that like the rest of the country, first, the liquor stores were opened in this state to exit the lockdown. "Now there is no such thing as social distancing. We are shocked to see the way people are huddled in buses, taxis, and autos", he said.

Mitra claimed that neither the Center nor the state government had any proper plan or sincerity to bring back the migrant workers from other states. "The two governments moved only after Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi promised to pay the migrant workers' train fare", he said, adding that the Congress party is demanding that the Central government to pay Rs 10,000 in their bank account now and subsequently Rs 7,500 per month for at least six months.

Referring to the impact of Amphan super cyclone in West Bengal, he said it was unprecedented. Despite the warning from the meteorological department, he wondered whether the state government was prepared enough.

The government had to call in the army to cut down trees, bring people and machines from the neighbouring states, he said. Mitra said the Prime Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 1000 crore which is insufficient for such a huge disaster.

"We demand that the relief work be transparent. At the panchayat level, an all-party committee should be formed to help the distressed people without seeing the color of the flag. Let every homeless person be given a home", he added. He said there was already partiality in this state in relief material distribution.

"Now when the opposition parties are trying to provide relief, they are being attacked. Last Sunday, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Left Parliamentary Leader Sujan Chakraborty visited Shyampur in Howrah district", he said. Shortly after their visit the Congress and Left activists were attacked. Congress workers were also barred from providing relief in the South 24 Parganas district", he added.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed a person from the club had tested positive for COVID-19, the only positive result in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier Leagues restart on June 17.The club said in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhots...

WRAPUP 5-Minnesota to toughen murder charge in George Floyd case, charge 3 other officers, Klobuchar says

Minnesotas attorney general will increase the murder charge against a fired Minneapolis police officer in the death of an unarmed black man that has triggered nationwide protests and will level charges against three other sacked officers, U...

NIA conducts search in terror-funding case of CPI-Maoist in Giridih

In connection with the terror funding case related to the banned CPI-Maoist, NIA conducted searches on Tuesday in the office premises of Ram Kripal Singh Construction Private Limited Company in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. A NIA relea...

Iran says coronavirus restrictions could return if second wave hits

Irans president warned the public on Wednesday that restrictions may have to be reimposed to fight the coronavirus if the country is hit by a second wave of infections, after authorities announced the most new cases in a day since March. Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020