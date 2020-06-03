Punjab govt transfers 14 IPS, 4 PPS officers

Punjab govt transfers 14 IPS, 4 PPS officersPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:48 IST
Punjab government on Wednesday evening transferred 14 IPS officers and four PPS officers with immediate effect. Three Additional Director General of Police (ADGPs) and eight Inspector General rank officers were among the IPS officers who were transferred.
Senior IPS officer ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, who is holding the charge of women and child affairs, was given an additional charge of Internal Vigilance Cell, according to the order. ADGP Jitendra Jain was given additional charge of ADGP Police and Rules and SOG Training (Patiala), while ADGP B Chandra Sekhar was given additional charge of Special Task Force, the order said.
IG (PAP, Jalandhar) MS Farooqui was given additional charge of IG Anti-Riot police, while IG Naunihal Singh (Jalandhar range) was posted as IG Ludhiana Range, it said. IG Jaskaran Singh (Ludhiana range) was posted as IG Bathinda range, and IG A K Mittal was posted as IG Headquarters, it said.
IG (STF) Kaustabh Sharma was posted as IG Faridkot range while IG G S Sandhu was given the posting of IG Provisioning, as per order, the order said. Among other IG rank officers who were shifted were Pradeep Yadav, Surinder Kalia. DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra was given the posting of DIG Jalandhar range, it said.
Meanwhile, PPS officer Rajinder Singh was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police Gurdaspur, while Swarandeep Singh was posted as SSP Faridkot, according to the order. Four other officers -- Manjit Singh (PPS), Manjit Singh (PPS), Sukhninder Mann (IPS) and PK Baliram (IPS) -- were also transferred, it said.
