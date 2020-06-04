J-K evacuates over 1.7 lakh people stranded in various parts of country

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated over 1.7 lakh citizens stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown. As per the official data received in this regard, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 41 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union Territories (UTs). "So far with about 32,649 stranded passengers while about 75,321 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date," the administration said in a statement.

A total of about 1,07,970 Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government through 41 special trains and a fleet of buses via Lakhanpur. As many as 2,718 people have infected due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 33 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)