PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:47 IST
NLS alumni arrange chartered flight to ferry 180 migrant workers to Raipur from Bengaluru

As many as 180 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 lockdown flew to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday in a chartered flight, courtesy the alumni of the National Law School of India University here and a few generous donors. The flight was sponsored by Ajay Bahl, the managing partner of a leading law firm, whereas the NLS Alumni team liaised with the Chhattisgarh government to ensure that the workers could reach their homes from Raipur, said Vijay Grover, a journalist who has been working for the cause of migrant workers stranded in Karnataka.

"The chartered flight left Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for Raipur on Thursday morning. The check-in process was carried out around midnight," Grover told PTI. He said that former students of the National Law School of India under their initiative 'Mission Aahan Vaahan', with contributions from within the alumni network as well as sponsorship from generous donors, ferried more than 500 stranded workers by chartered flights to Jharkhand and Odisha from Mumbai since May 28.

"This is the first flight out of Bengaluru under Mission Aahan Vahaan and the initiative has been managed primarily by some NLS Alumni members who are based in Bengaluru," Grover said. The NLS Alumni Bengaluru coordination team of Arvind, Talha Salarpuria, Nandakumar, Shreyas, Sheahan and Aarathi worked with several NGOs and volunteer teams to extend Mission Aahan Vaahan's reach to those who needed it most.

They were supported by a team of volunteers from the NLS Alumni network spread out in different locations within and outside India. Mercy Mission, ILoveBlr trust, United Sikhs, Bangalore Media Foundation and several individuals volunteered to coordinate the mission, Grover said.

