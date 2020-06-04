Left Menu
Development News Edition

India ended up flattening the wrong curve (GDP) due to lockdown: Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited, on Thursday, criticised the Central Government for imposing the lockdown to halt the coronavirus and saying, "you have definitely decimated economy and flattened the wrong curve."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:21 IST
India ended up flattening the wrong curve (GDP) due to lockdown: Rajiv Bajaj
Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with Rajiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Auto on the impact of lockdown. [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited, on Thursday, criticised the Central Government for imposing the lockdown to halt the coronavirus and saying, "you have definitely decimated economy and flattened the wrong curve." "A porous lockdown makes sure the virus will still exist, waiting to hit when you unlock. So you have not solved that problem. It is not the infection curve but the GDP curve. You have definitely decimated the economy. You flattened the wrong curve," he said while having a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the state of economy and lockdown.

"At one extreme on the left if I may say so is the choice of a hard lockdown. Which implies an airtight, impervious lockdown. And to the best of my knowledge, this has not happened anywhere in the world. To physically constrain yourself to your home and see absolutely no one," Bajaj added. "I guess as some people say, it's the first time that something like this says as opposed to TB or pneumonia or diarrhoea that apparently kills 100,000 children in India. Here is something that struck in the heart of the developed world. When the rich and famous get affected, it always makes a bigger headline. As someone said in the very early days of this problem, that 8,000 kids die of starvation in Africa every single day. Who cares beyond a point in civil society, we are not even aware of this factor. I think primarily the sensation was because affluent people in developed countries were vulnerable," he further added.

Agreeing with Bajaj's contention, the Gandhi scion said, "It (lockdown) was also imposed suddenly. The bitter-sweet thing you said is shocking to me. See, rich people can deal with it as they have a home, a comfortable atmosphere, but it is completely devastating for the poor people and migrants." Further speaking on how sentiment has been affected, Bajaj stated, "we have fallen short of disclosing facts and truth and that has hurt the sentiment and people actually think that the contagion is like cancer and it is going to take a long time to return to normalcy."

"India cannot save itself out of trouble, it has to sail itself out of trouble. India needs a stimulus to demand," Bajaj observed. Today's conversation is part of Congress leader's series of dialogues on the status of India's economy and the impact of coronavirus lockdown. On April 30, he first held a conversation with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

He later held a conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee who was of the view that the country should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand. A few days ago he also spoke to globally renowned public health experts -- Professor Ashish Jha of Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance stock up 2 pc, nears record high after rights issue

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd RIL traded higher by 2 per cent during the afternoon on Thursday after the company said it has received an overwhelming response to its rights issue worth Rs 53,124 crore which was subscri...

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...

"Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as Bharat or Hindustan as foolish and one with nuisance value. Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is neither the wish n...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020