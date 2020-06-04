47 more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 1,877
47 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,877 on Thursday, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The number of active cases stands at 1,457. Out of the 47 new cases, 33 have been reported from Hojai, six from Dhemaji, four from Bongaigaon, three from Barpeta and one from Baksa.
Four people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)
