Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:18 IST
Cyclone turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Nisarga which spared Mumbai after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug is now a depression over west Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here on Wednesday afternoon, sparing India's financial centre which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the department tweeted. The IMDs regional centre in Mumbai said intense spells of rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad districts -- which came under the influence of the cyclone on Wednesday -- during the next two hours.

"The rains are remnants of the cyclone which is gradually weakening, an official said. There were showers in parts of Mumbai on Thursday with the Colaba weather station recording 45.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz bureau reported 32.2 mm during a span of three hours till 11.30 AM.

The IMD said Bandra, Andheri, Worli, Dadar, Wadala, Rawali and Dharavi area in Mumbai reported 30.9 mm, 21 mm, 46 mm, 42 mm, 59 mm, 48 mm and 40 mm rainfall respectively. In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, 41 mm, 57.4 mm, 60.8 mm and 70.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Ghansoli nodes respectively during the period.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and tr...

New Zealand on verge of eradicating virus

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infectionsOnly a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that perso...

Hong Kong confirms 5 new coronavirus cases; Cable TV says residents evacuated

Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, ...

S.Korean court to review prosecution's arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court said on Thursday it will review the prosecutions request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.The court said in a statement it would carry out the review on June 8. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020