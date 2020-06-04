Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police to file two charge-sheets in northeast Delhi violence today

Delhi Police on Thursday will file two charge-sheets related to northeast Delhi violence in the Karkardooma Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Police to file two charge-sheets in northeast Delhi violence today
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Thursday will file two charge-sheets related to northeast Delhi violence in the Karkardooma Court. According to the Delhi Police, four bodies were recovered on February 27 from Johripur Nala during the violence after which cases were registered.

"The investigation found that during riots, a 'WhatsApp' group was created in the intervening night of February 25 and February 26, 2020, which had 125 members. Two active members of this 'Whatsapp' group were located and joined in the investigation," as per the details of the charge-sheet. "During the investigation, their mobile phones were scanned and the specific 'WhatsApp' group created on February 25 was also identified. It was also revealed that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in active rioting," it added.

According to the charge-sheet, nine accused were arrested in a murder case of a person, Hashim Ali, while 11 accused were nabbed in another murder case of Amir Ali. Both deceased were brothers and were murdered on February 26. In another charge-sheet including the case of Rahul Solanki of Mahalaxmi Enclave was shot dead in riots and Dilbar Negi whose body was found in the charred condition.

Delhi Police said that the available CCTV footage was collected, as most of the CCTV cameras in the close proximity had been destroyed by miscreants. "The CDRs of witnesses and suspects were analyzed and on the basis of eye-witnesses accounts and technical evidence, 12 accused persons were arrested in the present case. The accused persons had applied for their bails several times which were opposed on the merits, hence dismissed by the Ld. Court. All the accused persons are presently languishing in the judicial custody," read the charge-sheet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Construction firms wooing migrant workers with air tickets, sops

Hyderabad, June 4 PTI Unable to meet their deadlines due to labour shortage following return of migrant workers to their home states, several construction firms here have started wooing them back, offering flight tickets and also extra paym...

Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister

Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening as it faces the real risk of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly, countrys health ministe...

Google pledges USD 12 million to organizations working to address racial inequities

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company will make a donation of USD 12 million to organizations working to address racial inequities. Well be giving USD 12 million in funding to organizations working to address racial inequities. Our...

Trash is treasure as Myanmar environmentalist turns food scraps into fertiliser

To most people in Myanmar, food waste is nothing but garbage, and that attitude leaves Inda Soe Aung baffled.But the 35-year-old environmentalist isnt complaining, because what he views as his compatriots lack of imagination has given him t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020