Piyush Goyal announces cash award to honour RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal praised the commendable deed of RPF Constable Shri Inder Singh Yadav and announced a cash award to honour him. Shri Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4 months old child.

Smt Sharif Hashmi was travelling with her husband Shri Haseen Hashmi along with her 4 months old child in Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur. Her baby was crying for milk, as she didn't get to feed milk for her child at any previous station and asked help from the constable Shri Yadav at Bhopal Station.

Shri Inder Singh Yadav immediately raced and brought a packet of milk from a shop outside Bhopal Station but the train started moving. The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving train and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach.

(With Inputs from PIB)