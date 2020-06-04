Terrorist attack on police party in J-K's Kulgam, 1 civilian injured
Updated: 04-06-2020 17:16 IST
"One civilian injured after terrorists attacked a police party at Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation," police said.
More details are awaited, they added. (ANI)
