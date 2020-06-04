Over Rs 2 crore seized from cars in Gadchiroli; four booked

Over Rs 2 crore seized from cars in Gadchiroli; four bookedPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:43 IST
Police have seized more than Rs 2 crore from two cars in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against four persons travelling in them, an official said on Thursday. The vehicles were intercepted on Tuesday at Sironcha in Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district in eastern Maharashtra, he said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sironcha) Prashant Swami told PTI that police intercepted the four wheelers at Godavari bridge on the Maharashtra-Telangna border. During checking, Rs 1.20 crore in cash was found in one vehicle and Rs 99.30 lakh in the other one, he said.
"We have seized the money and the vehicles. An offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against four persons," Swami said. No arrest has been made so far and an investigation was underway, he said.
A parallel investigation has been launched into the case by the Income-Tax department, the police offer added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Sironcha
- Gadchiroli
- Telangna
- Naxal
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police reports 1,388 COVID-19 cases
Partial ST bus services in Maharashtra from May 22
Around 80 pc of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi: Govt.
Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 41,642 with detection of 2,345 new cases, 64 new deaths take toll due to pandemic to 1,454: Health Official.
Intra-district ST bus services in Maharashtra from May 22