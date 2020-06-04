Over Rs 2 crore seized from cars in Gadchiroli; four booked

Police have seized more than Rs 2 crore from two cars in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against four persons travelling in them, an official said on Thursday. The vehicles were intercepted on Tuesday at Sironcha in Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district in eastern Maharashtra, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sironcha) Prashant Swami told PTI that police intercepted the four wheelers at Godavari bridge on the Maharashtra-Telangna border. During checking, Rs 1.20 crore in cash was found in one vehicle and Rs 99.30 lakh in the other one, he said.

"We have seized the money and the vehicles. An offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against four persons," Swami said. No arrest has been made so far and an investigation was underway, he said.

A parallel investigation has been launched into the case by the Income-Tax department, the police offer added..