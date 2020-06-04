Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restoration work begins in Raigad post Cyclone Nisarga

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:50 IST
Restoration work begins in Raigad post Cyclone Nisarga

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force and local authorities on Thursday started restoration work in Maharashtra's Raigad district that has borne the brunt of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga'. The cyclone made landfall near Shrivardhan in the district on Wednesday afternoon and lashed the coastal areas of Alibaug, Revdanda, Revas, Murud, Mhasala and Roha with strong winds and heavy rains.

Several kutcha houses, temporary shades were destroyed, while hundreds of trees and many electrical poles were uprooted and roofs of some structures were blown away by the storm, an official said. Earth movers, cutters and JCBs were used to clear fallen trees at Harihareshwar, Shirivardhan and Dive Agar among other affected areas, he said.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police and district administration were working relentlessly to clear the damages, he added. NDRF teams helped people repair their homes in Alibaug, Revdanda and other tehsils, which were severely hit, the official said.

The storm has uprooted several electrical poles, which fell on parked vehicles and houses, the official said, adding that power supply has been disrupted in some areas because of the damage. Among 20 teams of NDRF deployed in state, seven were already stationed in Raigad district to tackle emergencies and more personnel reached the district on Thursday morning, the official added.

Taking to Twitter director general of NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan said, "More teams of #TEAMNDRFINDIA moved to Raigad for #PostNisargaRestoration work. Total 20 teams deployed across Maharashtra state. 7 teams each in Raigad & Mumbai for restoration work." Pradhan also shared photos of NDRF personnel helping people repair their houses and clearing uprooted trees. Apart from Raigad, the teams also carried out restoration activities along the coastline of Mumbai and in Thane.

In Thane, an NDRF team was felicitated by citizens for their timely service during the natural disaster..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi extends regulatory filing deadline for AIF, VCF in wake of COVID-19

With an aim to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds and alternative investment funds, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the due date for regulatory filings till August 7. The move comes in the wake of recent marke...

Body of police officer's wife found on railway tracks in Odisha's Ganjam

The body of the wife of a senior police officer was found on the railway tracks in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Thursday. Sushama Pradhan 53, the wife of Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP of Gajapati Anil Kumar Pradhan, was fou...

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020