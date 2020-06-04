MHA repatriates CEO of CAPF canteens after 'Swadeshi' products list goof-up

MHA repatriates CEO of CAPF canteens after 'Swadeshi' products list goof-upPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:08 IST
R M Meena, the CEO of CAPF canteens, has been repatriated to his parent cadre in the CRPF after a recent goof-up in the issuance of a list that de-notified over 1,000 products calling them 'non-Swadeshi', officials said on Thursday. An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Deputy Inspector General Meena has been "recalled" by the Central Reserve Police Force.
Another CRPF DIG, Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, will be the new CEO of the board with immediate effect for a period of three months. Meena was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the 'Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar' or the central police welfare stores and had issued a document on May 29 that de-listed over 1,000 products that were till recently sold from the CAPF canteen network.
This list was issued after Union home minister Amit Shah had on May 13 declared that the nation-wide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or CAPF canteens will only sell indigenous or 'Swadeshi' products from June 1 in a bid to give a fillip to domestic industries..
- READ MORE ON:
- CAPF
- CRPF
- Amit Shah
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
CAPF canteens put procurement on hold till MHA clarifies on 'swadeshi' goods
NDRF reports first COVID-19 case; 43 fresh infections in CAPFs
COVID-19 cases in CAPF near 1,200 mark, recovery rate over 60 pc
A number of products from Dabur India, Victorinox India, Samsung India de-listed from CAPF canteens as they are not 'swadeshi': Officials.
MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens