India and Australia decide to boost cooperation in dealing with terrorism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:19 IST
In an effort to effectively counter terrorism, India and Australia on Thursday resolved to address potential risks associated with virtual assets and new financial technologies that may be abused for money laundering and terrorist financing, officials said. The two sides, during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, also vowed to take steps to ensure that virtual assets service providers are subjected to anti-money laundering and counter terror financing regulations, they said.

A joint statement issued after Modi-Morrison talks said the two countries recognised that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in the region and strongly condemned the menace in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides asserted that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever, and called for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT). In the talks, both the countries pitched for a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, including by countering violent extremism, preventing radicalisation, disrupting financial support to terrorists and facilitating prosecution of those involved in acts of terror, according to the joint statement.

"Both sides reiterate the resolve to work with internet companies to strengthen transparency to prevent online terrorist activity consistent with the G20 Osaka leaders' agreement on preventing exploitation of the internet for terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism," it said. In the talks the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed seven pacts including a landmark agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

