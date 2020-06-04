Left Menu
Development News Edition

50-year-old man held for rape attempt on baby girl in MP

PTI | Datia | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:28 IST
50-year-old man held for rape attempt on baby girl in MP

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a baby girl on Thursday morning in Indergarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said. The victim, aged less then two years, is grand- daughter of the accused mans friend, they said.

In the morning, the accused lured the girl by offering chocolate and took her to his house where he tried to rape her, said Indergarh police station in-charge Raju Razak. When the girl started crying, the accused fled the spot, but was later arrested, Razak said.

On the complaint of the victims family, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the accused, the official added..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: Ashwin

Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now feeling itchy and just wants to go out and play. Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has ...

Many private buses start plying in city and districts

With private buses returning to the roads on several routes in the city and some districts on Thursday, commuter woes were considerably less compared to the inconvenience they faced earlier due to lack of public transport. The two major bu...

Sebi extends regulatory filing deadline for AIF, VCF in wake of COVID-19

With an aim to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds and alternative investment funds, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the due date for regulatory filings till August 7. The move comes in the wake of recent marke...

Body of police officer's wife found on railway tracks in Odisha's Ganjam

The body of the wife of a senior police officer was found on the railway tracks in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Thursday. Sushama Pradhan 53, the wife of Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP of Gajapati Anil Kumar Pradhan, was fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020