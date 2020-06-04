Body of police officer's wife found on railway tracks in Odisha's Ganjam

The body of the wife of a senior police officer was found on the railway tracks in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Thursday. Sushama Pradhan (53), the wife of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gajapati Anil Kumar Pradhan, was found dead on the tracks near Khodasingi here on Wednesday night.

Inspector in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP), Berhampur, Sukant Bhoi said she might have died after being hit by a train. However, the exact cause of the death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College here.

She had gone to a temple in the evening and while returning home through a shorter route, a train might have hit her, her husband said. The DSP, who was in Cuttack in connection with some court work, rushed back to Berhampur after getting information that his wife was missing.

A search operation was launched and her body was found on the railway tracks after which the GRP was informed, he said..