2 men arrested for stealing bags from cars in Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing bags from the cars of a journalist and a doctor in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Pawan Gupta (30) and Ravi Kumar (30), both residents of Tigri, they said.

On May 29 around 1:30 pm, some unidentified persons smashed the rear window glass of a car and decamped with a bag containing a laptop, mobile phone and some documents near the Kailash Colony metro station, a senior police officer said. "During investigation, police got a tip-off on Tuesday and laid a trap. Around 9 pm, police stopped a Maruti Eeco car for checking near Sant Nagar signal on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg which was coming from Kailash Colony metro station side. Two persons were found sitting in the vehicle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Two bags were recovered from their possession. One was stolen from the car of a journalist in Kalkaji and another bag was stolen from the car of a doctor in Malviya Nagar, the DCP said. During interrogation, Gupta said he purchased a second-hand car on May 27 and used it in several incidents of theft, the officer said.

Kumar, a rickshaw puller, was also involved, the DCP said. Three laptops, a mobile phone, a slingshot with 15 small balls of cycle bearing, a car and two bags containing documents were recovered from their possession, the police added.